NEW DELHI - India and Pakistan announced Thursday that their militaries would cease firing across their shared border, the first such step since 2003 and a potentially significant move toward lessening tensions between the two rivals.
Military officials in the two countries released a joint statement saying they had agreed to a cease-fire that went into effect at midnight, including along the unofficial frontier in the disputed region of Kashmir.
Indian and Pakistani soldiers regularly exchange mortar and small-arms fire in the region, a situation that analysts have described as a war by other means. The low-grade conflict is deadly, with dozens of villagers and military personnel killed each year.
Relations between the two neighbors have been frosty since 2019, when India conducted an airstrike in Pakistan after a terrorist attack killed 40 Indian soldiers in Kashmir. The two countries then engaged in their first aerial dogfight in nearly 50 years. Months later, India revoked Kashmir's autonomy, further angering Pakistan.
Since then, cross-border firing - which can involve everything from small arms to artillery - has intensified. There were more than 5,000 such incidents in 2020, according to Indian data, the highest such figure since 2002.
"You're looking at a lot of loss of life, with villagers getting killed on both sides," said Happymon Jacob, a professor of international studies and the author of a book on clashes between India and Pakistan in Kashmir.
The new agreement - if effective - is "pathbreaking," said Jacob. It will reduce violence and allow both countries to tell the international community and the Biden administration that they are taking steps to stabilize Kashmir, he said.
This is "very positive," said Hasan Askari Rizvi, a security analyst in Pakistan who nevertheless cautioned that it remains unclear whether the agreement will be implemented successfully. If the firing ceases, Rizvi said, it opens the door to other confidence-building measures, including making it easier for people and goods to travel between India and Pakistan.
In theory, there is an existing cease-fire agreement between the two countries, which share both an international border and a 460-mile long unofficial frontier in Kashmir known as the Line of Control.
The cease-fire understanding was announced in 2003 and, for the next several years, the Line of Control was relatively quiet. But after terrorists killed more than 160 people in Mumbai in 2008 - an attack carried out by a Pakistan-based militant group - incidents of cross-border firing began to increase. Since 2014, they have soared tenfold, according to Indian data.
Indian officials have accused Pakistan of using the shelling to give cover to militants crossing into Indian-controlled territory, an accusation Pakistan denies. Commanders on both sides have the autonomy to decide when to fire, said Jacob.
Thursday's announcement comes as India continues to grapple with tensions on a different border with its neighbor to the northeast, China. India and China recently disengaged their troops from one sensitive area following a months-long standoff that began with a deadly clash in June.
A period of calm on the border between India and Pakistan could serve both countries' interests, analysts say. "It's an important development," said Arvind Gupta, a former deputy national security adviser in India. "Whether it is tactical or something with long-term consequences remains to be seen."
- - -
The Washington Post's Shaiq Hussain in Islamabad contributed reporting.