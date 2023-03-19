NEW DELHI — Indian authorities severed mobile internet access and text messaging for a second day Sunday across Punjab, a state of about 27 million people, as officials carried out a dramatic manhunt to capture a Sikh separatist and braced for potential unrest.

The statewide ban — which crippled most smartphones services except for voice calls and some SMS text messages — marked one of the broadest shutdowns in recent years in India, a country that has increasingly deployed the law enforcement tactic that digital rights activists call draconian and ineffective.