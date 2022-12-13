NEW DELHI - Indian and Chinese troops have clashed in recent days, resulting in injuries, the Indian army said Monday, marking the most serious incident along their contested mountainous border since soldiers from the two giant nations were killed and captured in June 2020.

On Dec. 9, People's Liberation Army soldiers approached the notional border in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, a state in far northeastern India claimed by China, leading to a faceoff and "minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian army said in a statement. The statement added that both sides quickly withdrew from the area and local commanders met to discuss the dispute.