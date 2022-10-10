Protests against Iran's leadership entered their fourth week with further reports on social media of violent crackdowns by police, with rights groups reporting the deaths of at least four people by security forces over the weekend.

The civilians were killed in Kurdish cities in western Iran, according to the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights. Several unverified photos and videos from the center of Sanandaj, the capital of western Kurdistan province, showed a young man bloodied and slumped behind the wheel of his car after having been shot in the head. The footage couldn't be verified by Bloomberg News.