A person sets a sign on fire in Fuladshahr, Isfahan province, Iran in this still image obtained from a social media video released on November 17, 2022 obtained by REUTERS.  

Video clips showing a fire at the ancestral home in Iran of the Islamic Republic's late founder, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, have appeared on social media, with activists saying it was torched by protesters.

Reuters verified the location of two video clips using the distinctive arches and buildings that match file images.