Ceremony marking third anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, in Tehran

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, gives a speech during a ceremony to mark the third anniversary of the killing of senior Iranian military commander General Qassem Soleimani in a U.S. attack, in Tehran, Iran, January 3, 2023.  

 WANA NEWS AGENCY/VIA REUTERS

Iran's judiciary upheld death sentences for two male teenagers who had taken part in anti-government protests that have gripped the country since September.

If the executions are carried out, they will be the youngest people put to death since unrest erupted over Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who died in police custody in Tehran after being detained for allegedly flouting Islamic dress codes.