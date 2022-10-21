Protest during EU summit against current Iranian regime in Brussels

Demonstrators raise their arms while chanting slogans at a protest against Iran's current regime, amid protests in support of Iranian women that were sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, during an EU summit in Brussels, Belgium October 21, 2022.  

 YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

DUBAI - Iran's judiciary should take tough measures against protesters and anyone who thinks the country's rulers will fall is dreaming, a senior cleric said on Friday.

The Islamic Republic has been gripped by demonstrations that erupted after the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini last month.