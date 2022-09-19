DUBAI - Iranian police said on Monday the death of a young woman in custody was an "unfortunate incident" they do not want to see repeated, a semi-official news agency reported, denying accusations of mistreatment that have fueled protests.

Mahsa Amini, 22, fell into a coma and died following her arrest in Tehran last week by the morality police, sparking protests in parts of Iran including Tehran and the Kurdistan province where she came from.