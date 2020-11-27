DUBAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Iranian news outlets including state broadcaster IRIB said on Friday an Iranian nuclear and missile scientist had been assassinated, but Tehran's nuclear energy body said there had been no incident involving a nuclear scientist.
Friday, November 27, 2020
ANTWERP, Belgium - An Iranian diplomat and three other Iranians went on trial in Belgium on Friday accused of planning to bomb a meeting of an exiled opposition group in France in 2018, the first time an EU country has put an Iranian official on trial for terrorism.
LONDON - Suspected North Korean hackers have tried to break into the systems of British drugmaker AstraZeneca in recent weeks, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as the company races to deploy its vaccine for the COVID-19 virus.
TAIPEI - Legislators from Taiwan's main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party threw pig guts and exchanged punches with other lawmakers in parliament on Friday as they tried to stop the premier taking questions, in a bitter dispute over easing U.S. pork imports.
