Protesters react to the death of Mahsa Amini in New York

Demonstrators protest the death of Mahsa Amini and call for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to resign in New York City, New York, U.S., September 22, 2022.

 CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS

DUBAI  - Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guards called on the judiciary on Thursday to prosecute "those who spread false news and rumors," in an apparent bid to take the steam out of nationwide protests over the death of a young woman in police custody.

The warning was a clear indication that the elite force is prepared to step up its crackdown on demonstrations.

FILE PHOTO: Protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, in Tehran

A police motorcycle burns during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's "morality police", in Tehran, Iran September 19, 2022. 