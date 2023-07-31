DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan — The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing of a political rally in northwest Pakistan held by a religious group allied to the government as the death toll from the attack rose to 45.

The bomber struck at a gathering on Sunday of the conservative Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) party, which is known for its links to hardline Islamists but which condemns militants seeking to overthrow the Pakistani government.