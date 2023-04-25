Protest against Israel's nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv

An aerial view shows protesters attending a mass "Independence party" in demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his nationalist coalition government's judicial overhaul, in Tel Aviv, Israel, April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Oren Alon

JERUSALEM -- Israel celebrates its 75th anniversary this week in a fractious and uncertain mood, overshadowed by a battle over the judiciary that has opened up some of the deepest social divisions since the foundation of the country in 1948.

Memorial Day on Tuesday, honoring the country's military dead, and Independence Day a day later have traditionally served as markers of unity in a nation that has fought repeated wars since its creation.