JERUSALEM -- Israeli doctors declared a strike on Tuesday and more army reservists have asked to halt service in a public backlash over the hard-right government's ratification of the first stage of a judicial overhaul that critics say endangers democracy.

With long-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu facing his gravest domestic crisis, Israel's military took its first known internal disciplinary action over the protests. One reservist was fined $270 and another given a suspended 15-day jail sentence for ignoring call-ups.