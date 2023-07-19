Israeli military reservists sign pledge to suspend voluntary military service if the government passes judicial overhaul legislation near the defence ministry in Tel Aviv

A protester shouts slogans during a protest where military reservists sign pledge to suspend voluntary military service if the government passes judicial overhaul legislation near the defence ministry in Tel Aviv, Israel July 19, 2023. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

JERUSALEM -- The Israeli government could rethink its polarizing drive to overhaul the judiciary if there is a major escalation in protests, a cabinet minister said on Wednesday, in a signal of pliability as Washington tries to close ranks with its ally.

With one contested amendment that would limit Supreme Court powers slated for ratification next Sunday and Monday, protests have intensified and now include some air force reservists refusing to report for duty -- a potential denting of Israel's security as the Palestinian and Lebanese fronts simmer.