Court hearing of U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner

Attorneys Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov and U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner, who was detained at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo airport and later charged with illegal possession of cannabis, speak before a court hearing in Khimki outside Moscow, Russia, August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/Pool/File Photo

MOSCOW  - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner "does not expect miracles" at her appeal hearing on Tuesday against a nine-year Russian jail term for having cannabis oil in her luggage, her lawyers said in a statement.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia. She was sentenced on Aug. 4 to nine years in a penal colony on charges of possessing and smuggling drugs.