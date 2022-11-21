FILE PHOTO: Kazakh President Tokayev addresses UN General Assembly in New York

Kazakhstan's President President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022.  

 AMR ALFIKY/REUTERS

ASTANA  (Reuters) - Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev secured a second term in Sunday's snap election, winning 81.31% of the vote, the central Asian nation's Central Election Commission said on Monday, citing preliminary data.

He had been widely expected to extend his rule over the oil-rich nation by seven more years, with a strong mandate to continue his increasingly independent foreign policy, as the former Soviet republic navigates the Russia-Ukraine crisis.