FILE PHOTO: Forensic experts and homicide detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), gather to exhume bodies of suspected followers of a Christian cult named as "Good News International Church", who believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves to death, in Shakahola forest of Kilifi county, Kenya May 9, 2023.  

SHAKAHOLA FOREST, Kenya  - Kenyan investigators unearthed 29 more bodies on Friday in a continuing search for victims of a doomsday cult in the country's southeast.

The death toll now stands at 179. Authorities this week have searched for remains in shallow graves scattered throughout the Shakahola forest and for any survivors as hundreds of people are still reported missing.