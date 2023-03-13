Japan's Nobel Prize-winner Kenzaburo Oe dies at 88

Nobel Literature Laureate Kenzaburo Oe of Japan attends a news conference at the Foreign Correspondents Club of Japan in Tokyo, Japan, in 2004.

 reuters file/Issei Kato

Kenzaburo Oe, winner of the Nobel Prize in literature, died at the age of 88 on March 3. The standard-bearer of the postwar democratic generation, who examined the contours of modern life, died of old age.

Oe was born in 1935 in Ose (now Uchiko), Ehime prefecture. This village of his childhood, nestled in a forested valley, and his experience of the rapid swing from militarism to democracy in schooling at the end of the war proved the starting point of his literary career.