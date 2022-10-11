Britain mourns Queen Elizabeth

LONDON, ENGLAND  -- Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and King Charles III walk behind the coffin during the procession for the Lying-in State of Queen Elizabeth II on September 14, 2022 in London, England. Tristan Fewings/Pool via REUTERS

 POOL

LONDON - King Charles III's coronation, the first for Britain in more than 70 years, has been set for May 6 and is expected to be a somewhat less extravagant affair than his mother's coronation in 1953.

Buckingham Palace announced in a statement Tuesday that the ceremony will be "rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry" but also "reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future."