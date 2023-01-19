FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed, in Aboyne

FILE PHOTO: Britain's King Charles III visits Aboyne and Mid Deeside Community Shed to meet with local hardship support groups and tour the new facilities, in Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, Britain, January 12, 2023.

LONDON  - King Charles told the British government he would like an expected surge in profit from a 900 million pound ($1.1 billion)-a-year wind farm deal for his Crown Estate to go to the "wider public good" rather than to the royal family.

Under agreements announced on Thursday, the Crown Estate will lease sites for six new offshore wind projects that are capable of generating enough green electricity to power more than seven million homes by 2030.