FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Russian rouble and U.S. dollar banknotes

FILE PHOTO: Russian rouble and U.S. dollar banknotes are seen in this illustration photo taken March 10, 2023.  

 DADO RUVIC/REUTERS

MOSCOW  - President Vladimir Putin's economic adviser rebuked the central bank on Monday as the rouble slid past 101 per U.S. dollar, blaming its 30% year-to-date slump on loose monetary policy and revealing growing discord among Russia's monetary authorities.

The rouble, which has lost around a quarter of its value against the dollar since Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, hit 101.04 per U.S. dollar, its weakest point in almost 17 months.