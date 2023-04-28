Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of unmanned aircraft, via video link at the Rudnyovo industrial park in Moscow, Russia April 27, 2023.

 SPUTNIK/REUTERS

MOSCOW - The Kremlin on Friday played down the idea that Russia might be preparing to carry out a nuclear weapons test, saying all nuclear states were abiding by a moratorium on the testing of nuclear weapons.

It was responding to an interview given by Lynne Tracy, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow, who told the Kommersant newspaper that Russia was the only country talking about the possible resumption of nuclear testing.