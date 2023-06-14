Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Cuban Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz in Moscow

MOSCOW -- Russia's "goodwill" cannot last indefinitely when it comes to renewing the Black Sea grain deal, the Kremlin said on Wednesday, a day after President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was considering withdrawing from the accord.

The deal allowing Ukraine to resume sea-borne grain exports was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey in July last year to help tackle a global food crisis the U.N. said had been exacerbated by Europe's deadliest conflict since World War II.