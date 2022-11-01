People gather to receive aid, in Drobysheve

A child makes a heart shape with her hands before receiving an aid package, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in the eastern Donbas region of Drobysheve, Ukraine, October 31, 2022. 

 CLODAGH KILCOYNE/REUTERS

LONDON - Russia does not need a presidential decree to formalize the completion of a partial mobilization of reservists to fight in Ukraine, and none will be issued, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

President Vladimir Putin declared Russia's first call-up since World War Two on Sept. 21, after a series of military defeats. The announcement triggered an exodus of draft-age men, with hundreds of thousands heading for countries including Georgia, Armenia and Kazakhstan, while more than 2,000 people were detained at anti-mobilization protests.