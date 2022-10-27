FILE PHOTO: St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)

TV anchor and journalist Ksenia Sobchak attends a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia, June 3, 2021.  

 EVGENIA NOVOZHENINA/REUTERS

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian socialite and television anchor with a close family connection to President Vladimir Putin, used her dual Israeli citizenship to flee Russia on Tuesday after a police raid of her home that Russian authorities said was tied to a criminal investigation of two of her business associates.

Sobchak, 40, who earned fame as a reality TV star and has been known over the years as a Russian "It Girl" and Russia's Paris Hilton, is the daughter of St. Petersburg's first post-Soviet mayor, Anatoly Sobchak.