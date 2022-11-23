BAGHDAD - A U.S.-supported Syrian enclave braced for attacks by Turkish forces as its leading commander called on Washington to do more to oppose the threatened ground invasion.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's forces launched air, drone and artillery strikes on northeast Syrian towns and cities for a fourth day Wednesday. Some 18 civilians have been killed in the attacks, according to the U.S.-backed force in the area, known as the Syrian Democratic Forces.