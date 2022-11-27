The mayor of Kyiv, former professional boxer Vitali Klitschko, traded rhetorical punches on Sunday with Ukraine's president and his allies over how to help residents withstand power cuts, deriding their disputes as "senseless" amid Russia's military campaign.

Klitschko said 430 "warming centers" were helping residents cope with the effects of Russian attacks on power stations and more than 100 more were planned in case of extreme conditions. President Volodymyr Zelensky noted last week there were a lot of complaints about measures adopted in the capital.