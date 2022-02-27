Zhanna Samaruk has been checking the news nonstop for updates on the Russian invasion of her native Ukraine.
“We are trying to do something from over here,” she said. “We are trying to protest against war.”
On Sunday, she joined about 40 others for Mass at the Protection of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church, on the corner of Lowell and Walnut streets in Manchester.
Before the start of the 10 a.m. Mass, several knelt in silent prayer. The sanctuary offered a peaceful space with stained glass windows and the American and Ukrainian flags on display. A sign outside the church read, “Peace for Ukraine.”
Ukrainian military forces and thousands of armed volunteers have fought to maintain control of Kyiv, the capital, which has seen sporadic explosions and gunfire. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion on Thursday after months of building up troops on the nation’s eastern border.
Bishop Peter A. Libasci spoke of Saint Paul VI, the first pope to visit the United Nations, who advocated against war during his visit in 1965.
“We pray for peace,” he said. “We pray for a just and lasting and stable peace. No more war.”
The people of Ukraine are “showing the world how it is to come together and to be proud of one’s country,” the bishop said.
Bozena Hrynyk of Manchester wore blue and yellow in her hair in support of Ukraine. Her family headed to a protest in Boston, waving a small Ukrainian flag as they drove down Lowell Street.
Christina Pasicznyk Vogel is also watching the news “almost day and night” and worried about friends who live there.
“After several days of fighting, I am very proud of the Ukrainian people and how they are all working together to fight for their lives and to fight for their freedom,” she said. “Not just for themselves, but for all of Europe and the entire free world.”
Walt Noyalis of Manchester joined the Mass in solidarity.
“It was just a shock. Seeing all those things it just reminded me of the Gulf War and watching that on TV,” he said. “This seemed a little less intense than the bombardment of Baghdad, but still this is absolutely shocking they would do something like that.”
He admires the people of Ukraine for their courage.
Pasicznyk Vogel finds the support “heartwarming.” She said it is not just a war over land, but also a war over information and propaganda. She spoke of prior invasion and genocides in Ukraine.
“This is a repeat of history to us,” she said. “The only difference is social media is available and the whole world is watching this unfold. The whole world gets to see how brave the Ukrainians are, but we need allies to help. The Ukrainians are doing everything they can. They are a David vs Goliath. ”
Samaruk moved to Bedford eight years ago with her family. She has three children, 7, 14 and 18.
“They know,” she said. “They feel our pain. They see what is going on. They check the news the same as us.”
The service ended with a prayer for peace.
“Grant to Ukraine Your peace deep and inviolable, protecting her people from this war and repelling this invasion of her enemies, and giving them all good blessings for soul and body,” the prayer read in part.
The church is collecting donations for humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Checks can be made out to “PBVM” with “Ukraine” in the memo and sent to 54 Walnut St., Manchester, NH 03104. Donations can also be made on Venmo @PBVM_UGCC.