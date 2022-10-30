RIO DE JANEIRO - Former Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva reclaimed the office Sunday on pledges to defend democracy, save the Amazon rainforest and bring social justice to Latin America's largest nation, defeating Brazil's Trumpian incumbent in a remarkable political comeback some three years after he walked out of a prison cell.

The victory for Lula, who served two terms as president from 2003 to 2010 - returns a leftist titan of the Global South to the world stage, where his progressive voice will stand in sharp contrast to that of right-wing - and now one-term - President Jair Bolsonaro. For Latin America, Lula's return to the Planalto Palace adds the regional giant to a streak of wins by the left: Lula joins a club of leaders who have now bested the political right in Colombia, Chile, Peru, Honduras, Argentina and Mexico.