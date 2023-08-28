La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, La REF in Paris

French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech via video conference during the MEDEF union summer forum "La Rencontre des Entrepreneurs de France, LaREF" at the Paris Longchamp Racecourse in Paris, France, August 28, 2023.  

 BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

PARIS - France's ambassador to Niger will stay in the country despite pressure to leave from leaders of a recent coup, President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to diplomats on Monday.

Macron also reiterated France's support to Niger's ousted president Mohamed Bazoum, whose decision not to resign Macron called courageous.

