NZEALAND-METH

A photo released by New Zealand police shows an emptied maple syrup jug and its contents. The Canadian food containers were used to hide mass methamphetamine shipments.  

 New Zealand Police

An elaborate plot to smuggle millions of dollars worth of methamphetamine from Canada to New Zealand via maple syrup containers has been foiled by police.

New Zealand officials said Thursday that the shipment of methamphetamine - which weighed 713 kilograms, or about 1,572 pounds, and which they intercepted in January - was the largest the nation has seen at its border. They estimate the methamphetamine is worth 250 million New Zealand dollars (about $156 million) and could produce around 35 million doses of the drug.