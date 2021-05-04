An overhead subway platform collapsed in Mexico City late Monday, sending metro cars plunging into the busy street below and killing at least 23 people, according to Mexican officials.
About 70 injured people were rushed to hospitals, city authorities said. Painstaking rescue operations were also briefly halted early Tuesday, according to reports, while equipment was transported to help stabilize the crash site.
Two metro cars were shown dangling perilously from the overpass, part of which gave way in a giant cloud of gray dust at about 10:30 p.m., as cars passed below, according to security camera footage broadcast by Milenio TV.
At least one vehicle was pinned under the rubble, according to photos. Police and firefighters cordoned off the area, as family members converged and frantically sought information on relatives who may have been on the train.
On Twitter, the city's civil defense unit urged people to stay away from the area and allow emergency personnel to pass.
"I'm looking for my son," one weeping woman said in an interview with TV Azteca. She said her 13-year-old child, Brandon Hernandez, had called her shortly before the accident from one of the subway cars, as he traveled from the city center with a friend. "He was on the metro. I can't find him anywhere," cried the woman, who did not give her name.
Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum vowed a full investigation into the accident, which occurred on Line 12 of the metro, near the Olivos station southeast of the city center.
At the scene of the crash, Sheinbaum said that a support beam appeared to have collapsed when a train was passing and that minors were among the dead.
She later said on Twitter that Line 12 was closed pending a "structural review."
Mexico City boasts the second-largest metro system in North America, after New York City's subway. This was the second major accident for the system this year. In January, a fire broke out at a downtown substation, leaving one person dead and shutting down several major lines for weeks. Before the pandemic, around 4.6 million people traveled on the metro each day.
Line 12 was inaugurated in 2012 and extends from Mixcoac, in the west of the city, to Tlahuac, in the southeast. It was plagued by construction problems and allegations of corruption, and several of its stations were closed for months in 2014 to fix structural defects.