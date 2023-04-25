Migrants camp near the immigration detention center in Ciudad Juarez

Migrant children, traveling with their parents, play while camping near the immigration detention center where 40 migrants died during a fire, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico April 24, 2023. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

 JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

MEXICO CITY -- An impending change in U.S. border policy could put increased pressure on Mexico's migrant detention system and lead to more reports of rights violations, migrant advocates have warned, in the wake of a fire that killed 40 people.

On May 11 the U.S. is slated to lift a COVID health order known as 'Title 42' that has allowed it to rapidly return migrants from the southern border back to Mexico.