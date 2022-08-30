Former Soviet Union President Gorbachev speaks at a meeting with former US President Bush in Moscow

Former Soviet Union President Mikhail Gorbachev speaks at a meeting with former U.S. President George Bush (not pictured) in Moscow State Institute of International Relations, in Moscow, Russia, in 2005.

 reuters file/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW — Mikhail Gorbachev, who ended the Cold War without bloodshed but failed to prevent the collapse of the Soviet Union, died on Tuesday at the age of 91, Russian news agencies cited hospital officials as saying.

Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, forged arms reduction deals with the United States and then-U.S. President Ronald Reagan to remove the Iron Curtain that had divided Europe since World War II and bring about the reunification of Germany.