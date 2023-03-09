Pope John Paul II statue stands in front of a church in Warsaw

A statue of the late Pope John Paul II stands in front of a church Wednesday in Warsaw, Poland.

 KACPER PEMPEL/REUTERS

WARSAW — Poland’s parliament passed a resolution on Thursday defending the name of John Paul II after a new book said the late pope knowingly covered up clerical pedophilia scandals when he was archbishop of Krakow.

The allegations about John Paul, the first Polish pope, aired in a documentary shown by private broadcaster TVN24 on Monday, have provoked fierce debate in one of Europe’s most devoutly Roman Catholic nations.