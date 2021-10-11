Three U.S.-based economists were awarded the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences on Monday for their work drawing conclusions by observing the cause and effect of real-world economic actions.
In Stockholm, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences divided this year's prize between David Card of the University of California at Berkeley, who received one half of the award, and two other economists, Joshua Angrist of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Guido Imbens of Stanford University.
The men will share 10 million Swedish kronor - or more than $1.1 million.
Card was honored for his pioneering work in labor economics. Angrist and Imbens were honored for their methodological contributions to an understanding of causal relationships, the prize committee said.
The ceremony was live-streamed on the institution's website.
The committee highlighted Card's work on the impact of a higher minimum wage on employment. After New Jersey raised its minimum wage in 1992, he analyzed employment patterns along the border with Pennsylvania and concluded the higher wage had not discouraged hiring.
Card's work upended the conventional wisdom and led to additional research showing that firms' behavior often swamps the impact of wage policy.
The men were honored for their work showing what conclusions can be drawn from observations of economic forces when it is not possible to conduct randomized experiments, said Eva Mork, a member of the prize committee.
The committee said it can be difficult to analyze questions such as the impact of immigration on employment or the income boost linked to additional years of education. "These questions are difficult to answer because we have nothing to use as a comparison. We do not know what would have happened if there had been less immigration or if that person had not continued studying," the committee said.
But Card, Angrist and Imbens showed that it is possible to reach important conclusions about the effects of social and economic policies by observing natural experiments, "situations in which chance events or policy changes result in groups of people being treated differently, in a way that resembles clinical trials in medicine," the committee said.
Today's announcement comes amid shifts in economic thought on multiple fronts. The global economy is struggling to escape the delta coronavirus variant, leaving economists puzzling over unusual developments in labor markets, supply chains and product pricing.
In winning the Nobel, Card, Angrist and Imbens joins previous winners such as Paul Samuelson of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Milton Friedman of the University of Chicago and Joseph Stiglitz of Columbia University.
Last year, two Stanford University economists, Paul Milgrom, a professor of humanities and sciences, and Robert Wilson, an emeritus professor of management at the Stanford Graduate School of Business, were honored for pioneering work in auction theory,
Before today's announcement, a total of 86 laureates had received the prize, known formally as the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel.