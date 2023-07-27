North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un meets with Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, July 26, 2023 in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency.  

 KCNA/VIA REUTERS

Kim Jong Un met Russia’s defense minister in the first high-level talks for North Korea since the start of the COVID pandemic, using the 70th anniversary of the end of Korean War fighting to signal fresh engagement with key partners.

Sergei Shoigu, leading the Russian delegation in Pyongyang for the anniversary, handed Kim a signed letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed topics including mutual defense, North Korea’s official media reported Thursday. Kim also led the Kremlin’s highest ranking military officer on a tour of a weapons exhibition, where nuclear-capable ballistic missiles and drones were on display.