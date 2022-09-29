HARRIS-BG

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris looks towards the north side of the border between North Korea and South at the Demilitarized Zone. MUST CREDIT: Bloomberg photo by SeongJoon Cho.

North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missile hours after U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris went to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the two Koreas -- a high-stakes visit to show support for America's South Korean ally against the nuclear threats posed by Pyongyang.

The missiles were fired Thursday from an area north of Pyongyang about five hours after Harris entered a hut from the South Korean side of the DMZ. The visit makes Harris the highest-ranking member of the Biden administration to enter the 2.5-mile wide buffer where hundreds of thousands of troops are stationed on opposing sides of razor-wire fencing in a place dubbed the Cold War's last frontier.