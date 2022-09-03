Poland's ruling nationalists issued a controversial demand for World War II compensation from Germany, saying destruction wrought by the Nazi regime caused damage worth about $1.3 trillion.

The sum, equivalent to more than twice Poland's annual economic output, revives a fraught debate over reparations nearly eight decades after the war ended. Long an issue for Poland's Law & Justice party, the fresh claim comes along with increasingly harsh rhetoric directed at Germany a year before an election that will test the party's sagging popularity.