Ukrainian forces target Russian tank in Bakhmut

Smoke rises following the explosion of a Russian tank after it was targetted by Ukrainian forces in Northwest Bakhmut, Donetsk Region, Ukraine, in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on June 30, 2023. SIRKO TEAM - 225TH BATTALION OF UKRAINE'S 127TH TERRITORIAL DEFENCE BRIGADE/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT.

 225TH BATTALION OF UKRAINE'S 127TH TERRITORIAL DEFENCE BRIGADE

WARSAW -- Poland said on Sunday it will send 500 police to shore up security at its border with Belarus to cope with the rising numbers of migrants crossing as well as any potential threats after the Wagner group of mercenaries relocates to Belarus.

"Due to the tense situation on the border with Belarus I have decided to bolster our forces with 500 Polish police officers from preventive and counter-terrorism units," Minister of Interior Mariusz Kaminski wrote on his Twitter account.