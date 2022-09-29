Putin accuses West of being ready to provoke revolution in any country Sep 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting via video link in Sochi, Russia September 27, 2022. SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West stood ready to provoke "color revolutions" and a "bloodbath" in any country, without naming a specific country.Putin, who did not provide any evidence, was speaking via a video link with the heads of the intelligent services of the ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States.(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Alison Williams) Facebook Twitter Linkedin SMS Email Print Save SUBSCRIBE TODAY Putin accuses West of being ready to provoke revolution in any country Norway to deploy military to protect its oil and gas installations VP Harris visiting Seoul, Korean DMZ hours after Kim's missile test White House's Sullivan condemns Iranian attacks on Kurdish areas in Iraq Shaheen leads congressional push to brand Russia a state sponsor of terrorism A $4.7 billion mega-tunnel is Quebec premier's grudging priority Load more {{title}} Most Popular A $4.7 billion mega-tunnel is Quebec premier's grudging priority Swastika-wearing gunman kills 13 at Russian school Toyota to end production in Russia Nord Stream explosions called 'deliberate act' Russian stocks plunge on martial law fears, Ukraine referendums Russian opposition calls for protests against Putin's 'criminal war' Royals' emotions for queen show through ceremonial pageantry Ebola kills five in Uganda, 19 other deaths likely connected, president says Iran's Revolutionary Guards issue warning as protests over woman's death spread Biden accuses Russia of 'irresponsible' nuclear threats, violating U.N. charter Request News Coverage