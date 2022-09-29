FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting via video link in Sochi

Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting via video link in Sochi, Russia September 27, 2022. 

 SPUTNIK/VIA REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West stood ready to provoke "color revolutions" and a "bloodbath" in any country, without naming a specific country.

Putin, who did not provide any evidence, was speaking via a video link with the heads of the intelligent services of the ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States.