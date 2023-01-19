Injured lie in hospital following a helicopter falling on civil infrastructure buildings, in Brovary

Injured teacher Olena Moiseyenko, 33, who is suffering from a concussion, and Lavreniuk Lyudmyla, 33, suffering from brain trauma and severely injured thighs, lie on their hospital beds after a helicopter crash in Brovary, outside Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.

 REUTERS

MOSCOW — An ally of President Vladimir Putin warned NATO on Thursday that a defeat of Russia in Ukraine could trigger a nuclear war, while the head of the Russian Orthodox Church said the world would end if the West tried to destroy Russia.

Such apocalyptic rhetoric is intended to deter the U.S.-led NATO military alliance from getting even more involved in the war, on the eve of a meeting of Ukraine’s allies to discuss sending Kyiv more weapons.