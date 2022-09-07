Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to meet at a summit in Uzbekistan next week as part of the Chinese ruler's first overseas visit since the pandemic.

It would also be the two leaders' first face-to-face meeting since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russia's ambassador to China, Andrey Denisov, said the two countries were planning a "serious, full-fledged meeting with a detailed agenda" for the Sept. 15-16 Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, according to Russian state news agency Tass.