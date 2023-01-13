FILE PHOTO: Yevgeny Prigozhin assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc on the premises of an equestrian complex outside Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Yevgeny Prigozhin (L) assists Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin during a dinner with foreign scholars and journalists at the restaurant Cheval Blanc on the premises of an equestrian complex outside Moscow November 11, 2011.  

 Misha Japaridze/POOL/VIA REUTERS

Alexei Malov's dream was to own a white Lada.

When his family in the Saratov region received a payment in compensation for their son's death fighting in Ukraine, it went to buy just the car he'd wanted, according to a report aired on Russian state television last year.