A destroyed Russian T-72B tank is displayed in Riga

A placard depicting Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen next to the destroyed Russian T-72B tank, secured from the Ukrainian village of Dmytrivka, outside Kyiv, on display in front of the Russian embassy in Riga, Latvia Feb. 26, 2023. 

 REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
FILE PHOTO: Russian President Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow

FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers his annual address to the Federal Assembly in Moscow, Russia February 21, 2023.  

MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin cast the confrontation with the West over the Ukraine war as an existential battle for the survival of Russia and the Russian people - and said he was forced to take into account NATO's nuclear capabilities.

A year since ordering the invasion of Ukraine, Putin is increasingly presenting the war as a make-or-break moment in Russian history - and saying that he believes the very future of Russia and its people is in peril.