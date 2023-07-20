Russian President Putin chairs a meeting with members of the government, via video link in Moscow

RIGA, Latvia - Russian President Vladimir Putin, facing an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court over alleged war crimes in Ukraine, will not attend next month's summit of the BRICS group of nations in South Africa "by mutual agreement," South Africa's presidential administration said Wednesday.

The agreement with the Kremlin puts an end to a diplomatic quandary for South Africa: As a member of the ICC, it would have an obligation to arrest Putin upon his arrival in the country.