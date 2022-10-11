UAE President Sheikh bin Zayed al-Nahyan visits Russia

United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan meets with Russia's President Vladimir Putin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia Oct. 11, 2022. 

 UAE PRESIDENTIAL COURT/REUTERS

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia was not working against anyone on energy markets and was seeking a balance between oil supply and demand, a week after Washington criticized a decision by OPEC+ to steeply cut oil production.

Speaking with President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates, Putin said Russia aimed to create stability on energy markets and ensure that supply and consumption were balanced.