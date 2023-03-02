Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer at a front line near the city of Bakhmut

Ukrainian service members prepare to shoot from a howitzer Thursday at a front line as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues near the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region.

 REUTERS

LONDON — President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia had been hit by a “terrorist attack” in the southern Bryansk region bordering Ukraine, and vowed to crush what he said was a Ukrainian sabotage group that had fired at civilians.

Ukraine accused Russia of staging a false “provocation,” but also appeared to imply some form of operation had indeed been carried out by Russian anti-government partisans.