Floral tributes in St.Petersburg for Wagner's Prigozhin believed killed in plane crash

A fighter of Wagner private mercenary group visits a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 24, 2023. 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

The plane crash that presumably killed Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin restored Vladimir Putin's reputation as Russia's unchallengeable leader for many of the country's elite, even as the cause of the disaster may never be fully established.

The mercenary leader's demise removes a man who'd courted impunity after leading the mutiny that threatened the Russian president's grip on power. His elimination is a strong stabilizing factor for Putin's regime because it shows that anyone challenging him comes to a bad end, according to four people close to the authorities, who asked not to be identified because the matter was sensitive.

A view shows flags and a sledgehammer with Wagner logo among flowers at a makeshift memorial near former PMC Wagner Centre, associated with the founder of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in Saint Petersburg, Russia August 24, 2023. 