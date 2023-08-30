FILE PHOTO: Local residents evacuate in the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi

FILE PHOTO: A Red Cross volunteer helps an elderly woman to evacuate from the city of Kupiansk-Vuzlovyi in Kharkiv region, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine August 15, 2023 

 STRINGER/REUTERS

LONDON - When Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed top economic officials last week after a bruising month in which the Russian ruble plummeted to a 16-month low against the U.S. dollar, the Russian president sought to set a confident tone. The Russian economy, he said, was growing again and wages were rising.

But despite the show of bravado, Putin could not avoid mentioning a growing weakness that is stalking the economy as Western sanctions bite ever deeper, and one that has been exacerbated by the ruble's plunge.